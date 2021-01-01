David Toure: Why I chose to sign for Shelbourne FC

The 16-year-old wonderkid has disclosed why he penned his first professional contract with the Shels amidst numerous offers

David Toure says his quest to continue with his development in football influenced his decision to pen his first professional contract with Irish First Division outfit Shelbourne FC.

Having come through the club’s youth ranks – featuring for the Shels’ U15, U17 and U19 sides - the 16-year-old talent was handed his first pro contract.

Toure made his debut in the 3-0 loss to Drogheda United in a pre-season encounter on Friday, nevertheless, he is expected to play a crucial role in Ian Morris’ squad in their quest of returning to the League of Ireland Premier Division, after being relegated to the second tier in 2020.

Article continues below

Well done to David Toure who made his debut tonight aged just 16! #RedsTogether pic.twitter.com/ZYJv63uImF — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 26, 2021

Eligible to feature for Cote d’Ivoire, Republic of Ireland and Latvia at international level, the teenager explained his motive for committing his future to the Shels despite receiving offers from several clubs in Europe.

“I feel very passionate about Shelbourne as I have been with them for the past three years,” Toure, who can play as a right-back or central midfielder, told Goal.

“I never had a second thought before signing for the Shels and I am excited to keep playing for them in order to continue my development in all areas of football.

“I count my debut as a very special moment. I feel like this is the first of many and I want to keep excelling under manager Ian Morris.”

Still in the nascent stages of his career, the dynamic player reveals his aspiration and ambition at Shelbourne in 2021.

“My target this year is to cement my place in the first team and also play a role in helping my team get promoted to the top-flight," he concluded.

Toure’s talent has not gone unnoticed by former Chelsea and Fulham winger Damien Duff, and he thinks his decision to sign a professional deal with the Tolka Park side would help him actualise his potential.

“I am really pleased for David signing his first professional contract at 16 years of age,” Duff told the club website.

“He has been a pleasure to work with the past six months. Everybody at the club has high hopes for him and now it is up to us coaches and David himself to make sure that he fulfils his potential.

“It also sends a message to other young footballers that Shelbourne FC can help players grow, improve and give them a pathway to professional football."