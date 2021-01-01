David Odhiambo: Harambee Star linked with Lusaka club after leaving Zesco United

The defender had been part of the Timu ya Ziko family for the last six years before his contract ended

After leaving Zambian giants Zesco United, Harambee Stars defender David Odhiambo has been linked with a Lusaka side.

Odhiambo left the Ndola club after his contract expired and barely a day after his exit was confirmed, the defender is said to be on his way to join another Zambian top side.

Calabar, as Odhiambo is famously known, was the first high profile Kenyan to join a Zambian club in 2014 after he had helped end their title drought in 2013.

Article continues below

More teams

His six-year stint saw him establish himself as one of the best foreign talents not only at Zesco United but also in the Zambian league. He went on to win five Super League titles, three Absa Cups, and two Charity Shields.

His great abilities also saw Zesco United establish themselves as regular competitors in the Caf and in the Confederation Cups.

Odhiambo was part of the general Timu ya Ziko squad that struggled in the 2019/20 season, failed to defend the Super League title and finished fifth. They ended up missing on the continental slots after participating in the last eight years.

“On behalf of the Zesco United Football Club executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution towards the growth and success of this football club,” Zesco United Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga said as reports now indicate he may soon serve a rival team.

Should Odhiambo complete any move soon, he would be the third Kenyan to change clubs recently in Zambia. Musa Mohamed joined Lusaka Dynamos after his contract with the current champions Nkana FC ended. He was later joined by Duncan Otieno who was also key for Nkana in their 2019/20 pursuit for the league title.

Otieno had initially joined Football Kenyan Federation Premier League side AFC before he left for Lusaka Dynamos a move that was previously challenged by the Kenyan side.

Otieno and Mohamed are among the Kenyan stars doing trade in Zambia. The others are Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya of Nkana while Zesco United still host Ian Otieno, John Makwatta and Jesse Were.

Shaban Odhoji and Timothy Otieno are at Napsa Stars while Andrew Tololwa is at Red Arrows.