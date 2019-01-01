David Luiz poised to pen one-year contract extension at Chelsea

The Brazilian defender will see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of the season, but he is ready to commit to fresh terms

David Luiz is close to agreeing a one-year contract extension at Chelsea, Goal understands.

The Brazilian defender will see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of the season.

He has been edging towards the free agent pool with no renewal in place.

Speculation has linked him with moves elsewhere as his contract runs down, with Napoli and Monaco among those to have been credited with holding an interest.

Luiz is, however, ready to bring any uncertainty over his future to a close.

A 12-month agreement is on the table and the 31-year-old is ready to put pen to paper.

It is understood that his representatives have been in London for meetings with Chelsea.

With positive talks held, all parties are now prepared to prolong their association.

Goal revealed back in November that Luiz was prioritising at extended stay with the Blues.

He endured a tough time towards the end of Antonio Conte’s spell at the helm, with it looking like he would move on at one stage.

Maurizio Sarri has welcomed him back into the fold, though, and handed him regular game time this term.

As he remains an important part of the club’s plans, Luiz is willing to commit his immediate future to Chelsea.

He has taken in 28 outings for the Blues this season across all competitions.

The most recent of those came in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham, in which he converted one of the penalties in a shootout success for Sarri’s side.

He will be hoping to down Manchester City in the final of that tournament, as he is yet to taste a League Cup triumph.

Luiz does have a Premier League title, two FA Cup wins, a Europa League success and a Champions League crown to his name.

Those honours have been collected during two spells with Chelsea.

The first ended in 2014 when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, but he was brought back to west London in the summer of 2016 as part of a £34 million ($45m) deal.