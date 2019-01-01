David Luiz offers passionate response to critics & states Arsenal ambition

The Brazilian defender has been accused of over-playing and making too many mistakes, but he says that is merely down to his desire to be a winner

David Luiz has offered a passionate response to those who have written him off down the years, with the defender pointing to his impressive CV as evidence that he is not as bad as some like to make out.

The international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the very top of the game, with major silverware secured with , and .

He has tasted title and domestic cup success in , and while also savouring and triumphs across two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his success, the South American has often faced criticism for over-playing and making too many mistakes.

The 32-year-old does not buy into that and says he would always prefer to take a chance in the pursuit of victory than play it safe and settle for mediocre.

Quizzed on his detractors by Sky Sports, Luiz said: “People watch television and have their own clubs, and they speak for their clubs.

“In England I have won everything. In France also. Portugal as well.

“In the end, to risk a pass where I want my team to score or just take that easy pass and don’t take anything from the game, it’s not me. It’s never going to be me, I want to play to win and make my team win.

“To have a reputation or not, people can say what they want to. I respect them but if you take my numbers and my statistics, I have won more than others.

“I am never going to hide. I have played with many players in my career who don’t have the personality, they hide themselves, they don’t want the ball to make a mistake. They are scared to play football.

“My actions and my life, I try to live in an honest way.

“I’m going to win some things, I’m going to lose some things but I never want to lose my character and the way that I love football. I play football because I love football. If not, it’s better to stop and go and do another thing.”

Luiz took that passion to Arsenal over the summer, with the Gunners snapping him up from Chelsea on a two-year contract.

His intention is to get the north London outfit back on the trophy trail, with a flamboyant character eager to help raise expectations at Emirates Stadium.

He added: “What I can say about Arsenal is that we have the opportunity to make this club shine again.

“How? Working hard and winning titles. This has to be the mentality.

“I don’t like to start something and just be ‘let’s fight for the top four’ or ‘our team wants to win just one cup’. No.

“My team, when I see the players and the club, when I see the supporters and the vibe, this club has the opportunity to fight for everything. It is my oxygen every day, I want to fight.”

Arsenal, who sit fifth in the Premier League at present, will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to .