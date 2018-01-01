Daniel Amartey signs Leicester City extension

The Ghana international who had 18 months left on his current contract has been handed a three-and-a-half year extension

Daniel Amartey has signed a new deal that will see him remain at Leicester City until the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old, currently recovering from a broken leg, joined the Foxes from FC Copenhagen in January 2016. He featured sparingly as they won the English Premier League that season.

"I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City," Amartey told LCFC TV.

"I’m an easy guy, I work hard, I focus and by God’s grace, my recovery is getting better. I was playing well and then I got this injury, but I have to be strong when I come back."

“Personally, I am happy because last season I didn’t get much playing time and this season the manager gave me the chance so, for me, I was very happy.”

He continued: "I first have to recover from my injury. I pray to God to recover and when I come back, I have to be strong with a strong mentality, I must work hard, and do my best."