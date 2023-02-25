Damac vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Damac and Al-Nassr

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr are set to take on Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The former Manchester United star has been in superb form in the last few matches for his new side.

He scored his first hat trick in an Al-Nassr shirt as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0, then he provided two assists against Al-Taawoun in the next match and helped his team to get another three points.

If they pick up another win on Saturday, they will reclaim the top spot on the league table, moving above current leaders Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, Damac head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 loss to Al-Khaleej. It was their second defeat in the last three games. They are currently seventh on the table with 22 points from 17 matches.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Damac vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time

Game: Damac vs Al-Nassr Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30am ET Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Where to watch Damac vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcasted in the United States.

International viewers can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid

Damac squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Zeghba, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani, Abdullah, Zolan Defenders Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Ammar, Al-Dubaysh, Al-Hawasawi, Al-Mazial, Hassoun. Midfielders Al-Anazi, Maher, Al-Mousa, Al-Nakhli, Munshi, Al-Najai, Majrashi, Nono, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, Al-Najjar, Qaisy, Al-Shammeri, Al-Shahrani, Al-Zaein. Forwards Makeen, Soudani, Al-Qahtani, Hamzi, Duarte, Al-Yami, Ayed, Solan, Khatab

Kresimir Rezic likes to set his team up in a 5-4-1 formation. He is likely to stick to his favoured formation to shut out the likes of Ronaldo & Talisca. The Croatian doesn't have any injury concerns so he can afford the luxury of fielding his strongest starting XI.

Damac Possible XI: Zeghba; Hassoun, Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Nakhli, Al-Ammar; Hamzi, Antolic, Maher, Makeen; Al-Shammeri

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al-Nassr once again as he has been in terrific form.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to replace him in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.