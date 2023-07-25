Dallas vs Necaxa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Dallas and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling sides will face off in a crucial Leagues Cup fixture as FC Dallas host Necaxa at the Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas kick-started their Leagues Cup campaign with a defeat against Charlotte. Bernard Kamungo and Sebastian Lletget put Dallas in the lead twice but the American side were given two thunderous replies by Charlotte who defeated them 4-1 on penalties.

Dallas have been on a losing streak extending to four games and will be reluctant to end this wretched run of form.

Necaxa on the other hand have had a shambolic start to their Liga MX campaign as they are yet to register their first win in three games. Facing an American side for the first time, Necaxa would want to win their opening fixture and gain momentum heading into the tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dallas vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6.30 p.m. PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas face Necaxa on July 25 at the Toyota Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6.30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Dallas vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between FC Dallas and Necaxa can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

FC Dallas have a long catalogue of players nursing injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott are all tipped to be sidelined due to various reasons.

All eyes would be on Jesus Ferreira who has been excellent in front of goal for the American side as he has another opportunity to add to his 10-goal tally for this season.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Necaxa team news

The Mexican side doesn't have any major injuries to deal with and could start a full-strength squad in their Leagues Cup tie against FC Dallas.

Manager Rafael Dudamel will look to bank on Batista to produce the goods in front of goal who'll be supported by Mendez and Garnica on either flank. Batista bagged nine goals in 29 appearances for the Mexican side last season as he finished as Necaxa's top scorer and will be vying to take his records to new heights.

Necaxa predicted XI: Gudino; Gonzalez, Montes, Formiliano, Pena, Oliveros; Garnica, Poggi, Esquivel, Mendez; Batista.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino, Ezequiel Unsain Defenders: Fabricio Formiliano, Agustin Oliveros, Alexis Pena, Jesus Alcantar, Alfredo Gutierrez, Jorge Rodríguez, Alan Montes, Emilio Martínez Midfielders: Andres Colorado, Edgar Mendez, Daniel Mantilla, Heriberto Jurado, Alejandro Andrade, Misael Dominguez, Brayan Garnica, Jose Joaquin Esquivel, Rogelio Cortez, Diego Gomez, Alek Alvarez, Jair Cortes, Vicente Poggi, Cristian González Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera, Facundo Batista, Ricardo Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

