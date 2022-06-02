Czech Republic vs Switzerland: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Switzerland and the Czech Republic meeting in the group stage of the tournament.
Watch Czech Republic vs Switzerland on fuboTV (try for free)
These two teams have met four times, with the Czech Republic winning the last three matches. But these sides haven’t met since 2008, so that history shouldn’t matter much in the Nations League.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Czech Republic vs Switzerland
|Date
|June 2, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Czech Republic roster
|Goalkeepers
|Vaclík, Pavlenka, Staněk
|Defenders
|Brabec, Coufal, Matějů, Zima, Jemelka, Petrášek, Havel, Zelený
|Midfielders
|Souček, Jankto, Pešek, Sadílek, Černý, Lingr, Krejčí, Kalvach, Vlkanova
Forwards
|Hložek, Kuchta, Jurečka
The Czech Republic is one of the four teams that was promoted to League A after the 2020-21 Nations League, when the team won its League B group over Scotland, Israel and Slovakia, with four wins and two losses in six games.
So far in 2022, the Czech Republic has played two matches, losing to Sweden in World Cup qualifying and then drawing Wales in a friendly. The team missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, marking the fourth World Cup in a row that the team has missed.
Tomas Soucek is the team’s captain. The West Ham United defensive midfielder has made 48 appearances on the national team, with nine goals.
Predicted Czech Republic starting XI: Zima, Brabec, Petrasek, Coufal, Lingr, Soucek, Kalvach, Jankto, Hlozek, Kuchta; Vaclík
|Position
|Switzerland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin, Kobel
|Defenders
|Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Cömert, Lotomba
|Midfielders
|Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Freuler, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Bottani
|Forwards
|Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranović, Vargas, Okafor
Switzerland has played a pair of friendlies this year, losing to England and drawing Kosovo. Before that, the team ended 2021 with wins in three of its final four matches, all of which were World Cup qualifiers. That performance will send the team to its fifth consecutive World Cup.
The Swiss side made the semifinals in the first Nations League, but didn’t do as well last year, finishing third in its group and just barely missing out on being relegated to League B.
Switzerland is captained by Granit Xhaka, who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal. He’s made 100 appearances for Switzerland’s senior team, which puts him sixth on the all-time list. One active player, Xherdan Shaqiri, is ahead of him with 102 caps.
Projected Switzerland starting XI: Rodríguez, Frei, Akanji, Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Shaqiri, Steffen, Embolo; Omlin
Last five results
|Czech Republic results
|Switzerland results
|Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29)
|Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo (Mar 29)
|Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic(Mar 24)
|England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26)
|Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia (Nov 16 2021)
|Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria (Nov 15 2021)
|Czech Republic 7-0 Kuwait (Nov 11 2021)
|Italy 1-1 Switzerland (Nov 12 2021)
|Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic (Oct 11 2021)
|Lithuania 0-0 Switzerland (Oct 12 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/7/2008
|Switzerland 0-1 Czech Republic
|8/18/1999
|Czech Republic 3-0 Switzerland
|6/1/1996
|Switzerland 1-2 Czech Republic
|4/20/1994
|Switzerland 3-0 Czech Republic