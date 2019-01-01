Crystal Palace's Zaha enjoys getting stick - Schlupp

The Ghanaian full-back has praised the Ivorian forward for his ability to gather strength from criticism

Jeffrey Schlupp has hailed teammate Wilfried Zaha and his attitude.

The international was on target for the Eagles in the 2-0 win over on Saturday, scoring the first goal before Schlupp added the second.

It wasn't an easy afternoon for Zaha though, as he was consistently taunted by the Claret's supporters.

"He comes in for some stick from the opposition fans, but I really think he enjoys getting stick," Schlupp was quoted saying in the Daily Mail.

"He thrives on it, it raises his game and it backfires on the fans dishing it out."

Palace defender James Tomkins stressed for the kind of player he is, getting taunted is inevitable.

The 2-0 win moved Roy Hodgson's men up to 11th on the table, and they will next tackle Bournemouth at home on Tuesday night.