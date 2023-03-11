Manchester City will want to avoid dropping more points in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace.

Manchester City will hope to reach within two points of Arsenal when they travel to Selhurst Park.

The Cityzens are in second place in the Premier League table, having collected 58 points in 26 games, five points behind league leaders Arsenal. A win today would put them on 61 points, with an Arsenal loss potentially reigniting the title race, even though it's far from over with 12 games to go.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are winless in their last nine league games, with their last win coming against Bournemouth on the last day of 2022.

Patrick Vieira will be keen to get his team back to winning ways and will hope that home advantage comes into play against the defending Premier League champions.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City confirmed lineups

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell; Milivojević, Lokonga, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha, Olise

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Aké; Bernardo, Rodri, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will welcome RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday, 14th March, with the score tied at 1-1

Pep's troops will then hope to book a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they square off against Burnley next Saturday, 18th March.