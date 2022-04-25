Crystal Palace vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Leeds United head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday knowing that they must win to give their survival prospects a serious shot in the arm at Selhurst Park.

Jesse Marsch's Whites are outside of the bottom three as things stand, but face harder tests than their rivals over the final few weeks, marking out Patrick Vieira's hosts as a must-win game.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Date April 25, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Matthews Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Hannam, Adaramola Midfielders Milivojevic, Olise, Kouyate, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Ayew, Saha, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Banks

The Eagles have racked up some major results this term - a draw with Manchester City is a major reason why the title race remains in thrilling close-quarters - but their FA Cup exit to Chelsea and a loss to Newcastle last time out has dented their form.

Patrick Vieira therefore will want a speedy return to better days against a Whites side that has everything to play for.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore Midfielders Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Gray Forwards Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood

It has been a nervy run of days for Leeds, forced to sit on the sidelines while their rivals play catch-up - and a tough run of fixtures to close out the season means they could well be dark horses for the drop.

But Jesse Marsch can only play with the cards on the table, and in his squad, he has a few potential aces that could yet help steer the Whites to survival.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Koch, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Last five results

Crystal Palace results Leeds results Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20) Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9) Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17) Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2) Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace (Apr 10) Wolves 2-3 Leeds (Mar 18) Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4) Leeds 2-1 Norwich (Mar 13) Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10)

Head-to-head