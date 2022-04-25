Crystal Palace vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Leeds United head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday knowing that they must win to give their survival prospects a serious shot in the arm at Selhurst Park.
Jesse Marsch's Whites are outside of the bottom three as things stand, but face harder tests than their rivals over the final few weeks, marking out Patrick Vieira's hosts as a must-win game.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Crystal Palace roster
|Goalkeepers
|Butland, Guaita, Matthews
|Defenders
|Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Hannam, Adaramola
|Midfielders
|Milivojevic, Olise, Kouyate, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi
Forwards
|Ayew, Saha, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Banks
The Eagles have racked up some major results this term - a draw with Manchester City is a major reason why the title race remains in thrilling close-quarters - but their FA Cup exit to Chelsea and a loss to Newcastle last time out has dented their form.
Patrick Vieira therefore will want a speedy return to better days against a Whites side that has everything to play for.
Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.
|Position
|Leeds roster
|Goalkeepers
|Meslier, Klaesson
|Defenders
|Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore
|Midfielders
|Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Gray
|Forwards
|Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood
It has been a nervy run of days for Leeds, forced to sit on the sidelines while their rivals play catch-up - and a tough run of fixtures to close out the season means they could well be dark horses for the drop.
But Jesse Marsch can only play with the cards on the table, and in his squad, he has a few potential aces that could yet help steer the Whites to survival.
Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Koch, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.
Last five results
|Crystal Palace results
|Leeds results
|Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20)
|Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9)
|Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17)
|Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2)
|Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace (Apr 10)
|Wolves 2-3 Leeds (Mar 18)
|Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4)
|Leeds 2-1 Norwich (Mar 13)
|Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20)
|Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/30/2021
|Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace
|2/8/2021
|Leeds 2-0 Crystal Palace
|11/7/2020
|Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds
|3/9/2013
|Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds
|11/24/2012
|Leeds 2-1 Crystal Palace