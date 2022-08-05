Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Gunners are out to finally crack back into the top four this term - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season gets underway this weekend as Arsenal make the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. It's a London derby to lift the curtain on the new campaign - and both will be keen to throw down a marker.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Mikel Arteta's side are out to throw down a gauntlet after a breathtaking pre-season campaign that has conjured memories of the Arsene Wenger glory days - but they'll have to get the better of a Gunners legend in Patrick Vieira, out to dodge a sophomore slump in charge of the Eagles.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Date Aug 5, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Johnstone Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders Milivojević, Olise, Eze, Schlupp, McArthur, Hughes, Ebiowei, Doucouré, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Benteke, Édouard, Plange

If not quite the top-half revival some envisioned when Patrick Vieira's reign clocked just two league losses in his first dozen games, Crystal Palace's performance under the Frenchman offered promising signs for life after Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

A tough summer window, marked by the return of loanee Conor Gallagher to Chelsea, has been alleviated by the arrival of USMNT international Chris Richards from Bayern Munich and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Brom - but it is going to take something special for them to improve upon last term.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Rúnarsson, Turner, Hein Defenders Bellerín, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Marí, Zinchenko, Torreira Midfielders Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Pépé, Nelson, Marquinhos

After missing out on Europe in 2021, Arsenal's revival to top-four challengers last term proved one of the stories of the season, as faith in Mikel Arteta paid off again to steer the Gunners back to continental football - even if they ultimately fell short of the Champions League to bitter rivals Tottenham.

What's more, they have had a transfer window to remember too, with the loss of Alexandre Lacazette offset by the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, plus the capture of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Matt Turner - and with only a single pre-season loss under their belt, they might just enter this campaign poised to disrupt the systems.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Last five results

Crystal Palace results Arsenal results Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Jul 30) Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla (Jul 30) QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace (Jul 23) Arsenal 1-2 Brentford (Jul 27) Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds (Jul 22) Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23) Gillingham 2-3 Crystal Palace (Jul 19) Orlando 1-3 Arsenal (Jul 20) Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd (Jul 19) Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Jul 16)

Head-to-head