Crystal Palace star Zaha sets new personal scoring record with Aston Villa equaliser

The Ivorian talisman is now enjoying his best scoring campaign in the English top-flight after his effort at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Crystal Palace came from behind to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

Goals from Christian Benteke, Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell helped the Eagles grab maximum points after they came from behind twice at Selhurst Park

The 28-year-old benefitted from Eberechi Eze's assist in the 75th minute to put the hosts level at 2-2 before Mitchell’s late match-winning goal.

Zaha's effort on Sunday was his first goal at home since January 26 against West Ham United, and it took him past his best goalscoring tally in an English top-flight campaign when he scored 10 goals in 34 matches in 2018-19.

This season, the Ivory Coast international has scored 11 goals in 28 matches for Roy Hodgson's side so far, which is an improvement after he grabbed four goals in 38 league outings last year.

Zaha alongside Eze, Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp and Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate were in action for the entire duration of the game as Crystal Palace bounced back to winning ways after Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Southampton.

Aston Villa, on the other end, continued their struggles in the Premier League as they have lost four of their last seven matches after scoring first.

They had former Egypt captain Ahmed Elmohamady and Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore on parade while Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute.

Crystal Palace moved to 13th on the league table after the win with 44 points after 36 matches - five points behind 11th-placed Aston Villa with two games left to play for.

Zaha and his teammates will hope to build on the victory when they host Arsenal for their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday before the final game of the season against Liverpool on May 23.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be looking to end their three-game winless run when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday before they host Chelsea on the final day.