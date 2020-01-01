Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Last updated
Comments()
Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace
Getty Images
The Selhurst Park side will be keen to get off on the right foot as they attempt to put points on the board early in what will be a tough season

Crystal Palace will embark on their eighth consecutive Premier League season when their 2020-21 season begins at home to Southampton on September 12.

The Eagles then face a difficult first period of the season with games against Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea.

The first M23 derby with Brighton will take place at Selhurst Park on October 17, with the return fixture on the south coast on February 20.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Over Christmas, Palace host Liverpool on December 19, travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and welcome Leicester to south London on December 28.

    Roy Hodgson's side will be hoping to have their fate secured before the closing stages of the season, with games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their final five fixtures - with a trip to Anfield on the final day.

    Check out Crystal Palace's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Crystal Palace Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
    26/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
    03/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
    17/10/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
    31/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
    07/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
    28/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
    05/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
    12/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
    15/12/2020 19:45 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
    19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
    26/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
    28/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
    02/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
    12/01/2021 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
    16/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
    27/01/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
    30/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
    03/02/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
    06/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
    13/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
    20/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
    27/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
    06/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
    13/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
    20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
    10/04/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
    17/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
    24/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
    01/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
    08/05/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
    12/05/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
    15/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
    23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    Close