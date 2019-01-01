Crystal Palace deserved Wolves win, says Wilfried Zaha

The Eagles left it late to take maxiumum points at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday night

Wilfried Zaha has expressed satisfaction with Crystal Palace’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as they started 2019 on a winning note.

The Eagles bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Chelsea with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the encounter against Nuno Espírito Santo's men.

Jordan Ayew’s maiden strike for Palace in the 83rd minute and Luka Milivojevic’s effort from the penalty spot in stoppage time sealed three points for the visitors.

Zaha was at the centre of action for Roy Hogdson’s side for the entire 90 minutes, winning two fouls including the penalty that resulted to the second goal.

Celebrating his side's first victory in the new year, the Ivorian forward took to social media, lauding the support of the travelling fans at the Molineux Stadium.

“A deserved win to start off the year. Appreciate the away support, amazing as always,” Zaha tweeted.

A deserved win to start off the year. Appreciate the away support, amazing as always 🙌🏿 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/AQvy5KbkN8 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 3, 2019