Cruz Azul vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Diablos Rojos have gone three wins from three across the new Apertura season as they face incumbent title holders La Maquina

Toluca will seek to maintain their perfect start to the new Liga MX campaign as they make the trip to face off with Clausura holders Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

La Maquina may be reigning champions in Mexico, but are arguably the underdogs on home soil after Los Diablos Rojos went three wins from three across the new Apertura season

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Cruz Azul vs Toluca Date August 14, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Cruz Azul roster Goalkeepers Corona, Gudino, Jurado, Cabanas Defenders Reyes, J. Jimenez, Dominguez, Pena, Martinez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders Romo, Mendoza, Rivero, Yotun, Gutierrez, Baca, Fernandez, Pineda, C. Jimenez, Benitez Forwards Angulo, Passerini, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Gimenez, Montoya, Huescas

The Clausura holders are back to a full contingent now following the return of Orbelin Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Sebastian Jurado and Luis Romo from international duty - and they'll need all the help they can get to ensure they put their season back on track.

Juan Reynoso may be a title-winning coach now but he still needs to deliver results after a somewhat ropey opening defence, plus a Champions League semi-final first-leg loss to Monterrey.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Gudino; Pena, Aguilar, Dominguez; Escobar, Martinez, Baca, J. Jimenez, Montoya. Angulo, Pineda.

Position Toluca roster Goalkeepers Garcia, Gutierrez, Saldivarr Defenders Lopez, Torres, Barbieri, Ortega, Chavez, Sartiaguin, Vanegas, Salinas, J. Rodriguez, Chala Midfielders Castaneda, Sambueza, Rios, Acero, Baeza, Hernandez, A. Rodriguez, Diego, Vazquez, Zavala Forwards Estrada, Pardo, Samudio, Gonzalez, Canelo, Engelhart, Violante, Chavez

A lack of international representation at both the Olympics and the Gold Cup may well have helped Los Diablos Rojos build up early steam over their rivals - but now they face their toughest test yet this term, with Hernan Cristante likely to be under no illusion of the task at hand.

Michael Estrada got his first start of the season last time out and may well retain the lone striker spot up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation that has served them well so far this term.

Predicted Toluca starting XI: Garcia, Lopez, Ortega, Barbieri, Torres; Baeza, Vazquez; Sambueza, Castanesa, Canelo, Estrada.

Last five results

Cruz Azul results Toluca results Monterrey 1-0 Cruz Azul (Aug 11) Club Tijuana 0-2 Toluca (Aug 6) Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul (Aug 6) Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1) Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul (Aug 1) Juarez 1-3 Toluca (Jul 23) Cruz Azul 0-2 Mazatlan (Jul 26) Toluca 0-1 Juarez (Jul 7) Leon 0-2 Cruz Azul (Jul 18) Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca (May 15)

Head-to-head