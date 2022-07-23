Cruz Azul vs Puebla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors are flying high this season - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this week with Puebla set to take on Cruz Azul. It's still early in the season, but the former are unbeaten through the opening rounds.

Puebla won the most recent clash between the pair, coming out on top with a 3-1 victory in March. Cruz Azul conversely have been chasing a three-point haul against their rivals for some time, with a barren run back to 2018.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Cruz Azul roster Goalkeepers Corona, Gudiño, S. Jurado, Cabañas Defenders Mayorga, J. Jiménez, Domínguez, Abram, Joaquín Martínez, Escobar, Guerrero, García, Díaz Midfielders Lira, Romero, Rivero, Rodríguez, Baca, M. Jurado, C. Jiménez, Cepellini, Zaleta Forward Antuna, Mendoza, Tabó, Morales, Giménez, Huescas, Rotondi, Gutiérrez

Cruz Azul currently sit 12th in the Liga MX Apertura standings. They have one win and a pair of losses, with an overall goal differential of minus-one.

Every game that Cruz Azul has played has been decided by one goal. They started with a 3-2 win over Tigres, then lost 2-1 to Pachuca and 3-2 to Atlas.

Those narrow margins have put them near the lower end of the ladder, but they are not dramatically off the mark - and a first victory in three could get them fired up once again.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Mayorga, Abram, Domínguez, Escobar, Lira, Baca, Romero, Rodríguez, Antuna, Giménez; Jurado

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez Midfielders De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno Forwards Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia

Puebla enter this match near the summit of the Liga MX standings, with two wins and a draw to their name. They have a plus-three goal differential so far to speak of.

In the Clausura last season, they finished fifth before exiting at the quarter-final stage to Club América.

With their first points dropped against Leon last time out, they'll want to swing back through to winning ways this weekend.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Gularte, De Buen, Silva, Vázquez, Reyes, Mancuello, Gustavo, Cortizo, Fernánez, Aristeguieta; Silva

Last five results

Cruz Azul results Puebla results Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (Jul 8) Puebla 1-1 Leon (Jul 15) Mazatlan 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1) Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (Jul 8) Club America 3-2 Puebla (May 14) Mazatlan 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1) Puebla 1-1 Club America (May 11) America 3-2 Puebla (May 14) Puebla 3-2 Mazatlan (May 8) Puebla 1-1 America (May 11)

Head-to-head