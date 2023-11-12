Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring again in Al-Nassr latest Saudi Pro League win over Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram following Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr win 3-1 over Al-Wehda

Ronaldo scores again

Extend the winning streak to seven

WHAT HAPPENED? In the eleventh minute, summer acquisition Alex Telles gave them the lead, which they doubled in the 39th minute through Abdulelah Al-Amri. The score was subsequently increased to 3-0 in the 49th minute by Ronaldo. In the 81st minute, Anselmo gave Al-Wehda a consolation goal. Following the match, Ronaldo posted the following on Instagram:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Saturday, Al-Nassr extended their winning streak to seven games across all competitions. This season, the Portuguese striker has been on a roll, tallying 16 goals and dishing out nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? The Saudi Pro League has now broken for the international break where Ronaldo will play against Liechtenstein and Iceland with Portugal.