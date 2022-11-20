'All good' - Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Piers Morgan interview backlash revealed

Piers Morgan has said Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining positive despite significant backlash to the interview the two of them conducted recently.

Ronaldo upbeat despite backlash

Morgan says player text him after arriving in Qatar

Striker is gearing up for start of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan has revealed Ronaldo's reaction to the media frenzy the striker has caused since his explosive interview with the journalist aired this week. The Manchester United striker apparently texted Morgan as he arrived in Qatar ahead of this year's World Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: Morgan wrote in his column for The Times: "'All good,' he texted me on Friday as he arrived in Qatar for the World Cup. 'The future is great.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is rarely out of the news, but has been front and centre of all media outlets in the lead up to the World Cup. An explosive interview, in which he criticised Manchester United, the club's hierarchy and former teammates aired throughout the week, shedding light on his feelings at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? As Morgan said, Ronaldo has arrived for the World Cup and is in the middle of preparation with his teammates for the tournament. Although it starts on Sunday, Portugal must wait until Thursday to start their campaign against Ghana.