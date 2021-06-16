'Three goals behind Ali Daei' - All the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break at Euro 2020

The Portuguese superstar became the all-time highest goalscorer in Euros when he scored against Hungary on Tuesday...

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a fair few records with his performance for Portugal in their 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

In what was the Seleccao's opening match of the tournament, Hungary frustrated Fernando Santos' men but a late charge saw Raphael Guerrero open the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo followed it up with a penalty and a beautiful finish to make it 3-0.

In doing so, the superstar set a host of records and is in line to create a few more during the course of the tournament. With Portugal expected to go deep into the tournament, the 36-year-old is expected to break them.

First, let's take a look at all records Ronaldo broke on Tuesday:

1) First player to feature at five Euros

The Juventus forward has represented his country at every Euros since Portugal hosted the tournament in 2004, and he remains the talisman of the reigning champions 17 years later. Ronaldo has now played five Euros - a feat no player has matched so far.

2) First player to score at five Euros

Ronaldo has also scored in every Euro he has taken part in and when he scored a penalty against Hungary, he became the only player to score in five different Euros.

3) All-time topscorer at the Euros

Before the match against Hungary, Ronaldo was tied with Michel Platini on nine Euro goals as the highest goalscorer in the tournament. He took that record for himself with his brace against Hungary, taking his tally to 11.

4) Oldest player to score for Portugal in a major tournament

At 36 years, 130 days, Ronaldo became oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament, breaking the record set by Pepe at World Cup 2018 (35 years, 124 days).

The Juve star also become the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match, breaking the record set by Andriy Schevchenko when he was 35 years, 256 days.

5) Most victories by a player at the Euros

Ronaldo was in a three-way tie for most victories at a European Championship, going into the Hungary game. He was tied on 11 wins with Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas. But with the win over Hungary, Ronaldo has taken the record all by himself.

What are the other records Ronaldo can break during Euro 2020?

1) All-time highest goalscorer in international football

He now has 106 goals in 176 games for Portugal - only three short of the all-time FIFA international record, held by Iran's Ali Daei. If Portugal progress deep into the tournament, it is highly probable that Ronaldo will break that record during Euro 2020.

2) Most assists at the Euros

Currently, the record for the most assists made in Euros belongs to Karel Poborsky who is on six assists. However, Ronaldo is only one away with five assists and is tied with Raul, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Arjen Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

3) Most capped European international

In terms of caps, Sergio Ramos has 180 caps for Spain and is the highest-capped European interntional. Ronaldo has 176 caps after the Hungary match and if Portugal progress to the semifinal, he will have broken Ramos' record.