WATCH: USMNT U-20 star Cade Cowell leaves defender for dead and curls home stunner in win over Fiji

San Jose Earthquakes star Cade Cowell curled in a stunning finish in the U.S. under-20 men's national team's 3-0 win over Fiji at the U-20 World Cup.

Cowell scores stunner

U.S. take down Fiji

Sets up clash with Slovakia in final group match

WHAT HAPPENED? After playing a part in Diego Luna's opener, Cowell got onto the scoresheet with the second of the match, helping the U.S. overcome a wasteful first half. His finish came from outside the box, as Cowell beat his man before curling a shot into the back of the net to effectively seal the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cowell is expected to be a key figure for the U.S., having previously missed his side's World Cup opener against Ecuador through suspension. The Quakes starlet has already earned three USMNT caps, most recently featuring against Mexico in April.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE U.S.? The U.S. will look ahead to a match against Slovakia on Friday as they look to finish top of the group.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!