'They need our help!' - Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos concerned by COVID-19 in India

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has shared his thoughts on the worsening Coronavirus crisis in India...

On Friday, the Spain international footballer shared a link to the UNICEF website that urged people to donate to help with the pandemic emergency in India.

In recent weeks, the second wave of the virus has hit India badly. On Thursday, the country recorded around 386,000 cases and 3498 deaths.

What did Ramos say?

The Blancos defender, who is recovering from a calf injury, tweeted, "Deaths and infections continue to rise in India. UNICEF fears that India will become the country with the highest death rate among children under 5 in the world. They urgently need our help."

What next for Ramos?

Ramos had tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago and was forced to spend 10 days in quarantine. He was also recovering from a calf injury during the same period.

He missed Madrid's Champions League first-leg clash against Chelsea earlier this week but may feature in the second leg. The Los Blancos equalised through Karim Benzema after Christian Pulisic gave the Blues a vital lead at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

