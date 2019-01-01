Coutinho reveals Klopp messaged him to tell him what he thought about his move to Bayern

The former Liverpool attacker is happy to take advice from his former manager as he bids to reignite his career in Germany

Philippe Coutinho has revealed his former manager Jurgen Klopp fully supported his summer move to .

The Brazilian playmaker was strongly linked with loan moves to and as he looked to reignite his career after his struggles at .

But it was Bayern who stole a march on the negotiations and Coutinho revealed that Klopp messaged him to back the loan move to the giants.

The boss knows the German scene inside out having won the title with in 2011 and 2012.

“He sent me a message and wished me good luck," Coutinho told Sport Bild . “He told me that Bayern is a big club and the Bundesliga is a great competition. He said he is very happy to see me there.”

Coutinho played under Klopp at Anfield before making his big-money move to Barcelona in 2018 but found it hard to tie down a permanent place in .

He remains a big admirer of Klopp saying: “He is simply an amazing coach, one of the best in the world.

“He is a true leader. I learned so much from him, especially on a psychological level.

“He always finds the right words, both before the game and during the game, and he always manages to get you back on track with the next opponent.

“He changed Liverpool and made them really strong again. It was a big honour to work with him."

Coutinho has only made two appearances for his new club. His first start, in which he was on the field for 67 minutes, came in Bayern's 6-1 demolition of before the international break.

Barcelona have confirmed that Bayern do have an option in their loan agreement to buy Coutinho for a fee of €120 million (£107m/$132m), having paid €8.5m (£7.5m/$9.3m) to take the player for the season.

Coutinho joined Liverpool from in 2013 and went on to make 152 appearances for them, scoring 41 goals before his 2019 move to Barcelona, where he scored 13 times in 52 games.