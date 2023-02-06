Hope for Courtois! Real Madrid goalkeeper will not travel for Club World Cup due to injury but could be fit for final

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thiabut Courtois could return for the Club World Cup final, and should be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Courtois was removed from the starting XI just minutes before kick-off against Mallorca due to an adductor injury sustained in thewarm-up. Scans have subsequently revealed that the injury is serious enough to keep Courtois from travelling to the Club World Cup.

However, according to The Athletic, the Belgian could return for the final, and should definitely be in contention to play in Real Madrid's Champions League knockout tie with Liverpool in two weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois has been a crucial part of Madrid's recent successful spell, notably starring in the 2022 Champions League final as Madrid beat Liverpool to claim their 14th European Cup. He's been equally effective this season, cleaning up for an occasionally leaky Madrid backline.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ancelotti lamented Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat in the absence of their star goalkeeper:

"It's a defeat that hurts a lot," Ancelotti said in a post-game press conference. "But it was the game we expected and we prepared for it, a difficult game with a lot of fouls, a lot of stoppages... We didn't play badly, especially in the second half. Conceding early affected us a lot, and we missed a penalty."

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? The 30-year-old will rehab his injury, with backup Andriy Lunin projected to star in his absence.