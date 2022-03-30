Costa Rica vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
Getty Images

Even less than a point will do for the Stars and Stripes to book their spot at the end-of-year tournament

The USMNT will likely celebrate a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they take on Costa Rica in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Nacional in San Jose on Wednesday.

The Stars and Stripes sit three points ahead of their hosts, and will progress providing they do not suffer a five-goal margin of defeat, effectively meaning they need less than a point to confirm their berth.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Costa Rica vs USMNT
Date March 30, 2022
Times 9.05pm ET, 6.05pm PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
Team news & rosters

PositionCosta Rica roster
Goalkeepers Navas, Moreira, Alvarado
Defenders Vargas, Calvo, Waston, Chacon, C. Martinez, Fuller, Matarrita, Lawrence, Oviedo
Midfielders Tejeda, Borges, Salas, Galo, Lopez, A. Martinez, Torres, Mora, Bennette, Aguilera, Ruiz

Forwards

Campbell, Ortiz, Venegas, Contreras

With their rivals for fourth out of the running now, Costa Rica will have a second bite of the cherry in the inter-confederation play-offs regardless of their result here - but they still could theoretically book their spot directly.

That would require them to win and Mexico to lose with a significant goal swing in their favour however - a tall order against a USMNT side keen to put a definitive stamp on qualifying.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Chacon, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita, Fuller; Martinez, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras; Campbell.

PositionUSMNT roster
Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson, Horvath
Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, Cannon, A. Robinson, Long, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello, Palmer-Brown
Midfielders Acosta, Roldan, Adams, Musah, Busio, De la Torre
Forwards Pulisic, Morris, Arriola, Weah, Reyna, Pepi, Pefok, Ferreira

With their demolition of Panama last time out, it would take something of a minor miracle for the Stars and Stripes to not be set for Qatar 2022, allowing their exciting roster of young guns to dream of international glory.

They could still finish top of the pile too, providing they win and Canada lose, with a vital goal swing going the way of the USMNT.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Horvath; Bello, Zimmerman, Palmer-Brown, Cannon; Musah, Adams, Busio; Pefok, Weah, Arriola.

Last five results

Costa Rica resultsUSMNT results
El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica (Mar 27)USMNT 5–1 Panama (Mar 27)
Costa Rica 1-0 Canada (Mar 24)Mexico 0-0 USMNT(Mar 24)
Jamaica 0–1 Costa Rica (Feb 2)USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2)
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica (Jan 30)Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30)
Costa Rica 1–0 Panama (Jan 27)USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27)

Head-to-head

DateResult
10/13/2021USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica
6/9/2021USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica
2/1/2020USMNT 1-0 Costa Rica
2/2/2019USMNT 2-0 Costa Rica
9/1/2017USMNT 0-2 Costa Rica