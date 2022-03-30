Costa Rica vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The USMNT will likely celebrate a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they take on Costa Rica in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Nacional in San Jose on Wednesday.

Costa Rica vs USMNT

The Stars and Stripes sit three points ahead of their hosts, and will progress providing they do not suffer a five-goal margin of defeat, effectively meaning they need less than a point to confirm their berth.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Costa Rica vs USMNT Date March 30, 2022 Times 9.05pm ET, 6.05pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBC Universo fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Costa Rica roster Goalkeepers Navas, Moreira, Alvarado Defenders Vargas, Calvo, Waston, Chacon, C. Martinez, Fuller, Matarrita, Lawrence, Oviedo Midfielders Tejeda, Borges, Salas, Galo, Lopez, A. Martinez, Torres, Mora, Bennette, Aguilera, Ruiz Forwards Campbell, Ortiz, Venegas, Contreras

With their rivals for fourth out of the running now, Costa Rica will have a second bite of the cherry in the inter-confederation play-offs regardless of their result here - but they still could theoretically book their spot directly.

That would require them to win and Mexico to lose with a significant goal swing in their favour however - a tall order against a USMNT side keen to put a definitive stamp on qualifying.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Chacon, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita, Fuller; Martinez, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras; Campbell.

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson, Horvath Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, Cannon, A. Robinson, Long, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello, Palmer-Brown Midfielders Acosta, Roldan, Adams, Musah, Busio, De la Torre Forwards Pulisic, Morris, Arriola, Weah, Reyna, Pepi, Pefok, Ferreira

With their demolition of Panama last time out, it would take something of a minor miracle for the Stars and Stripes to not be set for Qatar 2022, allowing their exciting roster of young guns to dream of international glory.

They could still finish top of the pile too, providing they win and Canada lose, with a vital goal swing going the way of the USMNT.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Horvath; Bello, Zimmerman, Palmer-Brown, Cannon; Musah, Adams, Busio; Pefok, Weah, Arriola.

Last five results

Costa Rica results USMNT results El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica (Mar 27) USMNT 5–1 Panama (Mar 27) Costa Rica 1-0 Canada (Mar 24) Mexico 0-0 USMNT(Mar 24) Jamaica 0–1 Costa Rica (Feb 2) USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2) Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica (Jan 30) Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30) Costa Rica 1–0 Panama (Jan 27) USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27)

Head-to-head