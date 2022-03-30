Costa Rica vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The USMNT will likely celebrate a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they take on Costa Rica in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Nacional in San Jose on Wednesday.
The Stars and Stripes sit three points ahead of their hosts, and will progress providing they do not suffer a five-goal margin of defeat, effectively meaning they need less than a point to confirm their berth.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Costa Rica vs USMNT
|Date
|March 30, 2022
|Times
|9.05pm ET, 6.05pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand.
The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC Universo
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Costa Rica roster
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Moreira, Alvarado
|Defenders
|Vargas, Calvo, Waston, Chacon, C. Martinez, Fuller, Matarrita, Lawrence, Oviedo
|Midfielders
|Tejeda, Borges, Salas, Galo, Lopez, A. Martinez, Torres, Mora, Bennette, Aguilera, Ruiz
Forwards
|Campbell, Ortiz, Venegas, Contreras
With their rivals for fourth out of the running now, Costa Rica will have a second bite of the cherry in the inter-confederation play-offs regardless of their result here - but they still could theoretically book their spot directly.
That would require them to win and Mexico to lose with a significant goal swing in their favour however - a tall order against a USMNT side keen to put a definitive stamp on qualifying.
Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Chacon, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita, Fuller; Martinez, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras; Campbell.
|Position
|USMNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Johnson, Horvath
|Defenders
|Yedlin, Zimmerman, Cannon, A. Robinson, Long, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello, Palmer-Brown
|Midfielders
|Acosta, Roldan, Adams, Musah, Busio, De la Torre
|Forwards
|Pulisic, Morris, Arriola, Weah, Reyna, Pepi, Pefok, Ferreira
With their demolition of Panama last time out, it would take something of a minor miracle for the Stars and Stripes to not be set for Qatar 2022, allowing their exciting roster of young guns to dream of international glory.
They could still finish top of the pile too, providing they win and Canada lose, with a vital goal swing going the way of the USMNT.
Predicted USMNT starting XI: Horvath; Bello, Zimmerman, Palmer-Brown, Cannon; Musah, Adams, Busio; Pefok, Weah, Arriola.
Last five results
|Costa Rica results
|USMNT results
|El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica (Mar 27)
|USMNT 5–1 Panama (Mar 27)
|Costa Rica 1-0 Canada (Mar 24)
|Mexico 0-0 USMNT(Mar 24)
|Jamaica 0–1 Costa Rica (Feb 2)
|USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2)
|Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica (Jan 30)
|Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30)
|Costa Rica 1–0 Panama (Jan 27)
|USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/13/2021
|USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica
|6/9/2021
|USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica
|2/1/2020
|USMNT 1-0 Costa Rica
|2/2/2019
|USMNT 2-0 Costa Rica
|9/1/2017
|USMNT 0-2 Costa Rica