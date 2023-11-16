Costa Rica vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Costa Rica and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The road to the Nations League semi-final and the 2024 Copa America kicks into gear this week as Costa Rica face Panama at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in leg one of that quarter-final tie on Thursday night.

The winners of these two-legged ties will not only play in the Nations League semi-final, but they'll also get a chance to play in Copa America alongside the CONMEBOL teams in that competition.

The Costa Ricans have lost two of their last three games, and coming off the back of a heavy 4-1 loss against the United Arab Emirates.

Los Ticos will look to bounce back and bring their A-game to the Nations League quarter-finals, but that's easier said than done against an impressive Panama side, who are unbeaten in their last five, recording four wins.

Costa Rica vs Panama kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Location: San Jose, Costa Rica

How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the action live can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica's most significant absence in this opening match will be skipper Keylor Navas, who has hardly featured for his club side Paris Saint-Germain since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival. Alexandre Lezcano is hoping for his first international cap, but other back-up Kevin Chamorro has eight appearances to his name and could start here.

Nashville SC winger Randall Leal has not been selected for this encounter. Centre-back Julio Cascante bagged his first international goal in their previous defeat versus the UAE and could keep his spot in central defence.

Costa Rica possible XI: Chamorro; Valverde, Cascante, Calvo, Oviedo; Acuna, Aguilera, Tejeda, Bennette; Ugalde, Campbell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, Lezcano, Sequeira Defenders: Cascante, González, Calvo, Oviedo, Arboine, Gamboa, Vargas Midfielders: Valverde, Bran, Marín, Aguilar, Salas, Tejeda, Aguilera Forwards: Bennette, Contreras, Mora, Ugalde, Vargas, Zamora, Campbell

Panama team news

Panama played very well in their last Concacaf Nations League match in what was an impressive 3-0 victory over Guatemala, who themselves have been performing brilliantly lately.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen made just one change to his starting 11 last time out as Jose Luis Rodriguez came into the fold, with Alberto Quintero making way, but could name an unchanged starting XI here.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Escobar, Cordoba, Davis; Godoy, Carrasquilla; Quintero, Barcenas, Yanis; Fajardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Samudio, Mejía Defenders: Córdoba, Fariña, Davis, Blackman, Ramos, Escobar, Murillo, Andrade Midfielders: Godoy, Yanis, Carrasquilla, Quintero, Ayarza, Martínez Forwards: Bárcenas, Stephens, Waterman, Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/6/23 Costa Rica 1-2 Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup 29/3/23 Costa Rica 0-1 Panama CONCACAF Nations League 28/1/22 Costa Rica 1-0 Panama North & Central America - World Cup Qualifying 3/9/21 Panama 0-0 Costa Rica North & Central America - World Cup Qualifying

Useful links