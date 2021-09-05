Costa Rica vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

El Tri make the trip to Los Ticos on the back of a narrow win over Jamaica, to make a victorious start to their campaign

Mexico will look to match their victory over Jamaica in their quest for a Qatar 2022 World Cup place when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF qualifier at Estadio Nacional in San Jose.

El Tri make the trip to Los Ticos on the back of a narrow win over the Reggae Boyz, to make a victorious start to their campaign, and will hope to back it up with another three points.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Costa Rica vs Mexico Date September 5, 2021 Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBC Universo

Team news & rosters

Position Costa Rica roster Goalkeepers Navas, Cruz, Moreira Defenders J. Vargas, Gonzalez, Fuller, Duarte, Oviedo, Calvo, Watson, Matarrita, Blanco, Faerron* Midfielders Borges, Ruiz, Lassiter, Marin, Tejeda, Guzman, Brenes, Bennette, Leal, Sequeira Forwards Moya, Campbell, Ugalde, Montenegro, K. Vargas*

*denotes uncapped player

Twice a World Cup manager with Ecuador in 2006 and Honduras in 2014, Luis Fernando Suarez knows his way to get to the showpiece tournament - but he'll be needing some big results on the way to get there.

Los Ticos know that the visit of Mexico represents a prime chance to bolster their standing - and with Keylor Navas in goal, they'll hope to be watertight on home soil.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Blanco, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Guzman; Marin, Borges, Leal, Lassiter; Ugalde.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Orozco, Cota Defenders Gallardo, Araujo, L. Rodriguez, Dominguez, Sanchez, Montes, O. Rodriguez, Sepulveda Midfielders Guardado, Dos Santos, Alvarez, Pineda, Pizarro, Antuna, Alvarado, C. Rodriguez, Romo, Cordova, Ramirez* Forwards Corona, Vega, Martin, Funes Mori, Gimenez*

*denotes uncapped player

El Tri showed that they had no Gold Cup hangover against Jamaica in victory, but Gerardo Martino will know that the result may have flattered his side after Henry Martin's late winner secured them three points.

He'll hope that they respond in suitably impressive fashion, against a team who faltered at the last eight in this year's CONCACAF tournament against Canada.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Monutes, Araujo, Gallardo; Romo, Alvarez; Alvardo, Cordova, Vega; Funes Mori.

Last five results

Costa Rica results Mexico results Panama 0-0 Costa Rica (Sep 2) Mexico 2-1 Jamaica (Sep 2) El Salvador 0-0 Costa Rica (Aug 21) USMNT 1-0 Mexico (AET) (Aug 1) Costa Rica 0-2 Canada (Jul 25) Mexico 2-1 Canada (Jul 29) Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 20) Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jul 24) Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica (Jul 16) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18)

Head-to-head