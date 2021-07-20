Costa Rica vs Jamaica, Suriname vs Guadeloupe: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Whoever tops the group avoids the U.S. national team in the quarter-finals, with Canada set to be their fate instead

Costa Rica and Jamaica collide in the final game of Gold Cup Group C in Orlando, with the pair already assured of their place in the knockout round.

While qualification is not at stake, the outcome will decide which team faces the USMNT and which faces Canada in the quarter-finals.

Suriname and Guadeloupe lock horns in the group's other game, with the already-eliminated pair playing for pride in Houston.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

TV channel & how to watch

Costa Rica vs Jamaica team news

Francisco Calvo was sent off in the victory over Suriname so will serve a suspension in this game, as will Kendall Waston, who picked up two yellow cards in the opening two games.

Esteban Alvarado, David Guzman, Ronald Matarrita, Ariel Lassiter and Johan Venegas are all carrying yellow cards so will have to be careful.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Moreira, Gonzalez, Matarrita, Duarte, Fuller, Borges, Guzman, Lassiter, Ruiz, Campbell, Ortiz.

Jamaica have no suspensions to worry about, but four players are on yellow cards. Leon Bailey is among that number, along with Liam Moore, Alvas Powell and Amari'i Bell.

Coach Theodore Whitmore has deployed an attacking 4-4-2 in the opening games and is expected to continue in the last group encounter.

Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake, Bell, Moore, Lowe, Powell, Turgott, Johnson, Hector, Bailey, Nicholson, Burke.

Great team character displayed yesterday from both the team & fans, we can be proud. Two from Two🙌🏽🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/siUH91fPrG — Leon Bailey ✞ (@leonbailey) July 17, 2021

Suriname vs Guadeloupe team news

Suriname will be without captain Ryan Donk, who collected two yellow cards and will serve a suspension in the final group game. That means coach Dean Gorre will have to reshuffle his defence.

With qualification out of reach, it is possible that there will be wholesale rotation, but Gleofilo Vijter will be confident of starting.

Predicted Suriname starting XI: Hahn, Malone, Klaiber, Haps, Koolwijk, Leerdam, Dankerlui, Biseswar, Josefzoon, Becker, Vijter.

Steve Solvet is available again having sat out the defeat to Jamaica last time out due to suspension, which could see Suriname revert to a back three.

Predicted Guadeloupe starting XI: Thuram-Ulien, Solvet, Baron, Casimir, Alphonse, Irep, Saint-Maximin, Malpon, Annerose, Phaeton, Mirval.

Recent results

Costa Rica results Jamaica results Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica (Jul 16) Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica (Jul 16) Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe (Jul 12) Jamaica 2-0 Suriname (Jul 12) USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica (Jun 9) Japan 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 12)