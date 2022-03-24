Costa Rica vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Canada can officially confirm its place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup this week when it makes the trip to face Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional in San Jose in the third round of CONCACAF qualification.

John Herdman's side is already confirmed for a place at least in the inter-confederation playoffs, but can book an automatic spot with victory on the road against its hosts, with Costa Rica also chasing a straight pass to this year's tournament.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Costa Rica vs Canada Date March 24, 2022 Times 10:05pm ET, 7:05pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBC Universo fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Costa Rica roster Goalkeepers Keylor Navas, Leonel Moreira and Esteban Alvarado. Defenders Vargas, Calvo, Waston, Chacon, C. Martinez, Fuller, Matarrita, Lawrence, Oviedo Midfielders Tejeda, Borges, Salas, Galo, Lopez, A. Martinez, Torres, Mora, Bennette, Aguilera, Ruiz Forwards Campbell, Ortiz, Venegas, Contreras

Los Ticos sits on the outside of the qualification spots heading into this final week of action, but it can still book its place if results fall its way.

It is in need of a few wins, however, and will have to topple a side it lost to last November.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Oviedo, Calvo, Waston, Matarrita, Fuller; Leal, Tejeda, Borges, Torres; Campbell.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Borjan, Crepeau, St. Clair Defenders Henry, Vitória, Adekugbe, Laryea, Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Kennedy, Gutierrez Midfielders Hutchinson, Osorio, Kaye, Eustaquio, Fraser, Kone Forwards Larin, Hoilett, Cavallini, David, Buchanan, Millar, Ugbo

Perched at the top of its qualification group, John Herdman's side look all but set to head to Qatar, unless it suffers a disaster in its last few games.

Alphonso Davies' absence is a major blow, but it still has a surplus of European-based talent that should see Canada through to the tournament safely.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Borjan; Adekugbe, Vitoria, Johnston; Osorio, Eustaquio; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Hoilett; Larin, David.

Last five results

Costa Rica results Canada results Jamaica 0–1 Costa Rica (Feb 2) El Salvador 0–2 Canada (Feb 2) Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica (Jan 30) Canada 2–0 USMNT (Jan 30) Costa Rica 1–0 Panama (Jan 27) Honduras 0–2 Canada (Jan 27) Costa Rica 2–1 Honduras (Nov 16 2021) Canada 2–1 Mexico (Nov 16 2021) Canada 1–0 Costa Rica (Nov 12 2021) Canada 1–0 Costa Rica (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head