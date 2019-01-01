Cosafa Cup Sunday Review: Namibia down Mozambique, Malawi ease past Seychelles

The Namibians got their Cosafa Cup campaign underway with a win while Malawi showed their class against the Islanders

The 2019 action continued on Sunday afternoon at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

In the first match of the afternoon, Namibia faced Mozambique in a game that got underway at 14:00 and the two nations provided an entertaining affair.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia claimed the full three points, registering a 2-1 win over the Mozambicans.

Joslin Kamatuka opened the scoring in the 68th minute after relentless pressure from the Namibians.

The Mambas of Mozambique did get the equalizer when Witi scored in the 78th-minute, but they lost concentration at the back as they allowed Namibia to restore their lead.

Man of the match Absalom Limbondi would regain the lead for Namibia with a wonderful 30-yard curling shot that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Despite Mozambique’s efforts to secure a point, time was not on their side as the Namibians claimed a hard-fought win.

In the second match of the day, Malawi faced Seychelles at the same venue at 16:30 and it was ’ striker Frank Mhango's show as he helped the Flames win 3-0.

Malawi dominated the proceedings against the Islanders and opened their account through Mhango, who netted with a long-range set-piece as early as the ninth minute.

The two sides went to the tunnel with Malawi on the front foot, and they continued where they left off upon their return from the dressing rooms.

Mhango would turn provider in the 49th minute to supply Richard Mbulu when he managed to receive the striker’s cross on the far post and made it 2-0.

As it looked the encounter will end at 2-0, Gerald Phiri Junior made it 3-0 with five minutes to go, sealing a crucial victory for the Flames.

Looking at tomorrow’s games, Eswatini is back in action to meet Comoros at the King Zwelithini Stadium and the match is set to kick-off at 17:00.