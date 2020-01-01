Coronavirus: Zaha pledges free accommodation to health workers

The Ivory Coast international becomes the latest African footballer to offer resources in the battle against Covid-19

forward Wilfried Zaha has offered to provide free accommodation to National Health Service (NHS) doctors and other medical staff tackling the coronavirus crisis in London.

The free accommodation has been availed to health staff in London who need places to stay near hospitals where they are working at.

The apartments are also for the workers not to risk their families after coming into contact with coronavirus patients.

Zaha has a rental accommodation business which he runs with a partner Obi Williams.

He urged health workers to get into touch with Williams by tweeting, “Health workers please reach out.”

Health workers please reach out https://t.co/TSQ676Ur5g — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 20, 2020

Williams was then quoted by The Standard urging property owners to open their rooms for health staff who he described as “key workers.”

“I've seen things on the news, I have friends who have family members who work in the NHS and my son was born in an NHS hospital and they were just amazing,” Williams said.

“If there is anything we can do to help obviously we would do it. Now it is time to stand up for everybody, anyone who can help it is time to stand up.

“Anyone who has empty rooms at all in London, they need to do something. They can't just leave their rooms empty whilst people are in huge predicaments as the whole country is right now.

“If you have any kind of accommodation available and empty for whatever reason, everyone should put their rooms up for key workers at this moment.”

Zaha is the latest African footballer to pledge resources in the battle against the global pandemic.

This is after forward Sadio Mane donated £41,000 in his home country for coronavirus purposes.