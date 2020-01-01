Coronavirus: Sponsors extend emergency relief donation to Rayon Sports players

The Rwandan giants receive aid as title sponsors promise to extend emergency food donations during the Covid-19 pandemic

Skol Brewery Ltd (SBL), Rayon Sports' main sponsors, has revealed they plan to extend emergency relief donation to the club’s players and coaching staff to support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the New Times, the donation will take effect on May 1.

While the players and coaches have not been paid since February, according to sources, the club also informed them – starting with April – they will not be paid until the Rwanda Premier League resumes after the lockdown that suspended all sports activities since March 15.

It is understood every player and member of the technical staff will receive 25 kilogrammes of rice and a Rwf100,000 cheque to help them while the club and its partners look for sustainable long-term solutions.

“This is just the beginning; the support will be increased if the pandemic does not end soon. People at Skol are all connected to this initiative,” a source, that preferred anonymity, told New Times.

Belgian Brewery Skol reportedly sponsor the Blues to a tune of Rwf66million every year on top of providing kits and a training ground.

However, since January this year, Rayon have been negotiating for a bigger sponsorship package, worth Rwf300million, or else the club opts to terminate the deal and look for other sponsors.

The current deal between the two parties expires in the 2021/2022 season.