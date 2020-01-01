Coronavirus: MLS postpones Wanyama’s second league tie against Toronto FC

The rescheduling has been necessitated by the health regulations which both teams must undergo before the meeting

Major League Soccer ( ) has postponed Victor Wanyama's expected second league tie against to July 16.

The Kenyan and were to face Toronto on July 15 but MLS announced the tie had been given another date on Sunday.

The change of date was occasioned by Toronto’s opening match postponement against DC United, which was scheduled for July 12, being moved to July 13 due to MLS’s health and safety protocol that both teams must follow.

Article continues below

More teams

“Major League Soccer announced on Sunday night that the match between DC United and Toronto FC, which was postponed earlier on Sunday, will now be played on Monday at 9 am,” MLS statement read.

“Under the league’s health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match. The results of yesterday’s (July 11) tests for DC United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive Covid-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player.

“Both teams participated in another round of testing on Sunday, and all players from the two clubs tested negative. Based on those results, the game will be played Monday morning at 9 am ET.

“The player who tested positive and the player whose test was inconclusive will undergo additional testing and will not play in tomorrow’s match.

“Additionally, the timing has been adjusted for three further MLS is Back Tournament games. The game between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact, originally scheduled for July 15 at 8 pm ET, will now take place on July 16 at 8 pm ET.

“DC United's second game of the competition, against the New Revolution, originally scheduled for July 16 at 8 pm ET, will now take place on July 17 at 8 pm ET.

“Finally, vs FC will now be played at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, July 15.”

Wanyama’s debut in the MLS saw his side lose 1-0 to and led to his coach Thierry Henry questioning their desire.

“If you don't fight and you don't win battles, you don't even need to talk about tactics. It's about desire. I'm not questioning their desire, but it wasn't there [on July 9]. Hopefully, it will be there against Toronto,” Henry said after the loss.

“We didn't know where we would be physically for this game, but it's not an excuse. One thing I tell my team all the time is to fight. But that did not happen tonight, and we need to rectify that against Toronto.”