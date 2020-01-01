Coronavirus: ‘I miss doing my job’ - Lille star Osimhen eager for Ligue 1 return

Major activities have been suspended across the world, including in France where the Nigeria international is based

striker Victor Osimhen admitted missing football following the suspension of owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The pandemic is currently causing problems across the world and has claimed thousands of lives and forced major activities to a hiatus, including the French top-flight.

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made several recommendations and urged the public to stay at home if possible.

Osimhen has been in terrific form since teaming up with the Great Danes from Belgian side Charleroi last summer scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old’s performances helped Christophe Galtier’s men to fourth position in the table with only one point adrift of a qualification spot.

Osimhen, who started his European career in with , has taken to social media to admit how he has missed football.

“I miss doing my job,” Osimhen posted on Instagram, accompanied by his image in Lille’s shirt during a game.

Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 in and boasts nine caps for the three-time African champions.

The forward has scored four goals for the West Africans since making his debut against Togo in a friendly in June 2017.