Coronavirus: How Kenyan football is coping with Covid-19

The pandemic is severely affecting the sports schedule around the world, but how is Kenya responding since the first case?

An outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in the city of Wuhan in late 2019 placed large parts of on lockdown and the rest of the world on high alert.

Despite taking measures in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, it has spread throughout and across the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe.

In Africa, have not been spared either, as the Covid-19’s first case was confirmed last Friday with the government moving quickly to issue tough directives among them banning public gatherings, international travel for Kenyan teams as well as any meeting that involves 15 or more people of foreign nationality.

Article continues below

More teams

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) followed the directive by the government to also suspend all football activities from Monday, March 16, to the first week of April in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Two days later, Kenyan Premier League Limited also issued a statement confirming they had postponed three rounds of matches in the top-flight after consulting with the Ministry of Health and setting April 4 as the tentative date for the same to resume.

At the same time, Kenya withdrew from sending its junior team to the Mediterranean International Cup tournament in after the organisers cancelled the event over the growing Covid-19 which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

But how Is Kenya coping with this global pandemic?

postpones league matches

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) moved to suspend the top-flight league owing to the effect of the coronavirus on Friday.

In a statement from KPL signed by CEO Jack Oguda and obtained by Goal, the league body has postponed the next three rounds of matches and set April 4 as a tentative date to resume after consulting with the Ministry of Health.

The decision by the KPL comes just a day after Kenya confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 virus which also forced the government to ban among other things, a meeting of more than 15 people, crusades and sports activities.

Sharks suspend club activities

have taken drastic measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

💬| Official Club statement on the Corona COVID-19 virus.#PamojaTunaweza pic.twitter.com/JdjWf79w0z — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) March 16, 2020

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outfit's move is in line with the directive from the Ministry of Health and comes just a day after the third case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country.

The Nairobi-based club has suspended their regular training sessions among other activities as they try to move with speed in complying with the government order on how to curb the spread of the disease.

share safety tips with fans

AFC Leopards have urged their fans to stay safe as fears of the spread of the coronavirus continue to cause alarm.

AFC Leopards played their FKF match against Ushuru FC at Afraha Stadium on Sunday behind closed doors and in a message directed to their fans on Monday, they have given them tips on how to stay safe.

“We urge our fans, sports family and the entire humanity to follow guidelines as provided by WHO [World Health Organisation], including frequent hand washing,” AFC Leopards said in a short statement on their Facebook page.

With the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) suspended for the next three rounds, AFC Leopards will be out of action until the situation normalises and will face and as their next two opponents.

KPL suspension will affect calendar - Oguda

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has confirmed the decision to postpone three rounds of matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) will affect the calendar of events.

According to KPL CEO Jack Oguda, Caf had set May 24 as the date to finish the Kenyan league but with the latest decision to shelve matches owing to the deadly coronavirus, it will affect the calendar.

“There is a huge possibility it will change the calendar because we had intended to finish the league on May 24 and with two rounds, in fact, three rounds of matches now affected then we will not meet the date Caf had already set to finish the league,” Oguda told Goal on Monday.

With the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) suspended for the next three rounds, AFC Leopards will be out of action until the situation normalises and will face KCB and Nzoia Sugar as their next two opponents.

Mathare Utd unveil 'home-based training'

became the second club to suspend their training following the government's directive on measures to curb coronavirus.

Official Club Statement on Covid-19 Outbreak



As precautionary measures following the #coronaviruskenya outbreak, the club has gone ahead to suspend all training sessions and team meetings with immediate effect.



Read: https://t.co/zDJbhwlgXs#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/gj1ZUCVy77 — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) March 16, 2020

The Slum Boys will limit the training of their players in order to adhere to the government's order to avoid crowded places after the third case of Covid-19 was reported on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks were the first KPL club to suspend training sessions and team activities involving the senior and junior sides.