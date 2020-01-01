Coronavirus: Caf indefinitely postpones Champions League and Confederation Cup semis

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the continental football governing body to further move its tournaments

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the indefinite postponement of the and Confederation Cup semi-final matches.

The latest development takes the tournaments deferred by Caf to five after the 2021 qualifiers, and the African Nations Championship which was due to be played in April.

Also postponed are the Fifa Women’s Under-17 qualifiers which were scheduled for May.

The first leg of inter-club competitions had been scheduled for the weekend of May 1-3 while return fixtures were pencilled for May 8-10.

If the competitions resume, record Champions League winners have on their plate, while face in an - affair.

In the Confederation Cup, RS Berkane have fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir to worry about while Pyramids take on Horoya.

“In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on Covid-19 amidst lockdown in most countries, the Caf Emergency Committee has decided to postpone.... matches until further notice,” said Caf in a statement.

“A new schedule will be announced in due time. Meanwhile, Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent.”