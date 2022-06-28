Corinthians vs. Boca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The latest stage of South America's premier knockout tournament is underway for these two heavyweight sides

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores gets underway on Tuesday. Corinthians is set to take on Boca Juniors in one of the day’s matches. These teams already have met twice in the group stage.

Watch Corinthians vs. Boca on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

This match will be played in Brazil, while the second leg of the contest will take place on July 5 in Buenos Aires.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Corinthians vs. Boca Date June 28, 2022 Times 8:20 pm ET, 5:20 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Corinthians roster Goalkeepers Ivan, Cassio, Donelli Defenders Pedro, Bambu, Gil, Piton, Fagner, Santos, Melo, Robert, Victor, Gustavo Midfielders Maycon, Augusto, Giuliano, Paulinho, Andrade, Cantillo, Adson, Roni, Mantuan, Du Queiroz, Xavier Forwards Guedes, Willian, Moraes, Mosquito

Corinithians finished second to Boca Juniors in the group stage, winning two matches while drawing three more.

That includes a 2-0 win over Boca Juniors, with Maycon de Andrade Barberan scoring two goals in the victory.

Corinthians is looking to win its second Copa Libertadores. It first won the tournament in 2012, when the Brazilian club defeated Boca Juniors in the finale by a 3-1 aggregate score.

Predicted Corinthians starting XI: Mantuan, Bambu, Gil, Piton, Roni, Maycon, Giuliano, Adson, Moraes, Mosquito; Ivan

Position Boca roster Goalkeepers Rossi, Brey, García, Olguín Defenders Weigandt, Sandez, Figal, Zambrano, Rojo, Garcia, Advincula, Fabra, Izquierdoz, Ávila, Aranda Midfielders Fernandez, Salvio, Romero, Rolon, Molinas, Ramirez, Campuzano, Alvariño, Varela, Velurtas, Vega, Medina Forwards Zeballos, Benedetto, Orsini, Briasco, Vazquez

Boca Juniors may have lost to Corinthians during group play, but the team’s overall results during that round meant that the team won the group by one point.

In the second meeting of these teams during that stage, Boca Juniors managed to earn a point in a 1-1 draw, with Dario Benedetto hitting the equalizer in the 42nd minute.

Boca Juniors have won the Copa Libertadores six times, with the most recent win coming in 2007. That year, the team defeated Brazilian side Gremio in the final match.

Predicted Boca starting XI: Figal, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra, Varela, Salvio, Fernandez, Romero, Zeballos, Benedetto; Rossi

Last five results

Corinthians results Boca results Corinthians 0-0 Santos (Jun 25) Boca 1-2 Union Santa Fe (Jun 24) Corinthians 4-0 Santos (Jun 22) Barracas Central 1-3 Boca (Jun 19) Corinthians 1-0 Goias (Jun 19) Boca 5-3 Tigre (Jun 15) Athletico-PR 1-1 Corinthians (Jun 15) Central Cordoba 1-0 Boca (Jun 12) Corinthians 2-0 Juventude (Jun 11) Ferro 0-1 Boca (Jun 8)

Head-to-head