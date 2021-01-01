Copa America pulled from Argentina as Covid crisis puts tournament in jeopardy

The decision could lead the event to be wiped out entirely, as co-host Columbia has also been determined unsuitable

The upcoming Copa America will not be played in Argentina because of a Covid crisis, CONMEBOL announced late Sunday night, putting the entire tournament in danger of not moving forward.

Previously, Colombia was ruled incapable of hosting the competition amid political unrest.

With the tournament just a couple of weeks away, reported last-ditch options include Chile or even the U.S.

What has been said?

"CONMEBOL is analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament,” the organization said in a statement. “Updates will be announced soon."

