Conte angered by 'disrespectful' Juventus return rumours as he hints at signing new Tottenham contract

Antonio Conte has hit out at the “disrespectful” rumours suggesting that he may be tempted to leave Tottenham for a second spell at Juventus.

Starred for Bianconeri as a player

Won three titles in Turin as a coach

Spurs contract expires next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Italian tactician spent three years with the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014, helping them to a hat-trick of Serie A titles, and also took in 420 appearances for the club as a player. It has been suggested that, with Juve struggling for form under Massimiliano Allegri and with Conte's contract due to expire next summer, he could be lured back to Turin by an enticing offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Conte, who is focused on Premier League and Champions League quests at Spurs, insists that is not the case and has responded to those calling his commitment and loyalty into question by saying: “This is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and also disrespectful for me working for Tottenham.

“There doesn't exist a right time (to sign a contract). It could be tomorrow. It could be the last day of the Premier League season. The most important thing for me and the club is to understand we want to continue together, to go in the same direction. At the right time, I will take the best decision. At this moment, I'm really happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte took the reins at Tottenham in November 2021 and guided them to a top-four finish in his debut campaign, with the plan being to build on those foundations in 2022-23 as a success-starved club seeks to bring a 15-year wait for major silverware to a close.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE? Spurs, who boast one of only two unbeaten records in the Premier League this season, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a derby date with neighbours Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.