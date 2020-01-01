CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 qualifiers on US TV: How to watch Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & South American matches

The second set of fixtures in the race to Qatar 2022 take place on Tuesday as Brazil looks to continue its perfect start to qualifying

The South American section of the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup has kicked off as CONMEBOL teams begin their road to that climaxes in March 2022.

Matchday two sees table-toppers take on in Lima, while travel to the heights of La Paz for a clash with bottom-of-the-table .

The mouth-watering vs clash has been given the late kick-off slot following vs and vs matches earlier on Tuesday.

All five CONMEBOL qualifiers can be watched on pay-per view through Fanatiz. The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game on pay-per-view in the US, with Venezuela vs Paraguay free via Fanatiz.

Tuesday October 13 - World Cup 2022 qualifiers on US TV

Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel 1pm / 4pm Bolivia vs Argentina Fanatiz 2pm / 5pm Venezuela vs Paraguay Fanatiz 3pm / 6pm Ecuador vs Uruguay Fanatiz 5pm / 8pm Peru vs Brazil Fanatiz 5:30pm / 8:30pm Chile vs Colombia Fanatiz

What has happened so far in CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification?

Roberto Firmino scored his first-ever brace for Brazil to help the Selecao take an early lead in the confederation table, beating Bolivia 5-0.

A double from Luis Muriel helped Colombia to a 3-0 win over Venezuela, who finished rock bottom of the qualifiers for the 2018 finals in .

Argentina was forced to turn to Lionel Messi again to beat Ecuador, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Chile, who missed out on World Cup 2018, also lost by a goal against Uruguay in a 2-1 result that was secured by a 93rd-minute strike.

Peru and Paraguay shared a point after a thrilling second half that saw four goals scored in a 2-2 draw.

CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification table

# Country P W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 3 3 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 3 4 Argentina 1 1 0 0 1 3 5 Peru 1 0 1 0 0 1 6 Paraguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 7 Chile 1 0 0 1 -1 0 8 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -1 0 9 Venezuela 1 0 0 1 -3 0 10 Bolivia 1 0 0 1 -5 0

