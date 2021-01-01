Confidence was key in the defeat of Borussia Dortmund – Manchester City’s Mahrez

Despite conceding first against the Germans, the Citizens clawed their way back and earned an away win which helped them seal a semi-final spot

Riyad Mahrez disclosed that self-assurance played a key role in Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash.

The English team took a 2-1 advantage to the Signal Iduna Park, albeit, their qualification hopes suffered a setback as the Black and Yellows took a 15th-minute lead through Jude Bellingham’s superb curling effort.

Nonetheless, the Algeria international levelled matters for the Citizens via the penalty spot before the hour mark after Emre Can’s handball in the penalty area which VAR confirmed.

15 minutes from full-time, Phil Foden wrapped up victory with a splendid long-range effort that sailed past goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. A result which sent the Etihad Stadium giants through 4-2 on aggregate.

When asked if the half-time instructions propelled his team to the comeback win against Edin Terzic’s men, the African who was later substituted for Raheem Sterling in the 88th minute said:

“No, just keep going like we played after the goal we conceded,” Mahrez told Manchester City TV.

“At half-time, we thought we were going to score, we were very confident about the second half and that’s what we did.



“The penalty and the second goal but we could have scored more in the first half. I had a one but the defender saved it and Kevin [De Bruyne] had one or two. We were very confident and that’s why we are through.

“It was a good open game. I don’t think we started very well but we came back after their goal and played good - created chances and at the end, we had the opportunity to score and we did.”

The 2016 Africa Player of the Year also talked about what informed his decision to take the penalty despite the presence of De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in the squad.

“I wanted to take the next one. The next one was today so I took it,” Mahrez added.



“I don’t remember who took the last one but when the penalty arrived I knew it was me. Everyone knew I was going to take it. I took the responsibility and it’s good for the team.”



Pep Guardiola’s City will now square up against Paris Saint-Germain for a chance to reach the final. However, the 30-year-old’s immediate concern is Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.



“PSG is a very good team with very good players but let’s focus on our next game and Chelsea, we will have time to think about the Champions League.”