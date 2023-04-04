Confidence crisis made Marcus Rashford want to be a HOLDING MIDFIELDER at Man Utd

A confidence crisis once led Marcus Rashford to consider becoming a holding midfielder, claims former Manchester United youth coach Neil Ryan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Old Trafford academy graduate has always shown promise as an exciting forward, but he has endured the odd dip in form en route to reaching the very top. Rashford is now a 25-year-old England international with 27 goals to his name for United across all competitions this season, but there was a time in his younger years when he considered ditching life in the attacking third for a less pressurised role as a ball winner in the middle of the park.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ryan, who spent 15 years working in United’s youth ranks before becoming England U18 boss, has told FourFourTwo of moulding Rashford into a fearsome frontman: “In the under-12s and under-13s, he was fantastic and often up against older boys. You didn’t feel that it was effortless like it was with Ravel Morrison. Marcus’ attitude and talent always stood out, but aged 14 he had a confidence crisis and wanted to be a holding midfielder. I recall talking to his mother and brothers. He spoke about wanting to get on the ball more. He didn’t have the pace then to burn past others because he was still growing, but we always thought he’d be a forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been convinced to stick things out as an attacker, Rashford was handed his senior debut for United by Louis van Gaal in February 2016 – going on to net in his first Europa League and Premier League outings while also finding the target on his senior bow for England.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford endured another dip in 2021-22, scoring just five times through 32 appearances, but has burst back to life in the current campaign to post a personal-best goal return. Indeed, his form helped the Red Devils end a six-year wait for major silverware by winning the Carabao Cup final, while they're still in contention for Europa League and FA Cup honours this term.