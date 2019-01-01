Coman a doubt for Liverpool clash as Bayern fear serious injury

The club will now wait for tests after the France international appeared to suffer another knock to his troublesome left ankle

Bayern Munich have serious concern for winger Kingsley Coman ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool after the attacker was forced off against Augsburg with an injury to his twice-operated on left ankle.

Coman appeared to pick up a knock in a duel with an Augsburg defender late on in Bayern’s 3-2 win, with the 22-year-old going off despite his side having used all three substitutions.

Niko Kovac admitted the situation looked serious after the match and said they would learn more after tests on Saturday.

"It does not look good," Kovac told Eurosport. "We'll have to investigate it tomorrow to find out more."

The star winger has suffered through multiple injuries to the same ankle over the past 12 months.

Coman required surgery for the injury last season, which cost him much of the second half of the year as well as ruled him out for France for the 2018 World Cup.

Returning to start the Bundesliga season, Coman went down with the same injury in this year's league opener, requiring another surgery and sidelining him until December.

The youngster had previously said in December he would consider retirement if his ankle problems continued, though Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge encouraged him to stop such thoughts.

Coman proved vital for the Bundesliga champions in the victory Friday, scoring two goals and erasing a one-goal Bayern deficit each time.

💬 #Kovac: "Kingsley #Coman will be examined properly tomorrow, then we'll know more. I hope he will be an option for Tuesday."#FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/xkA0G7wEQl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2019

An own goal by Leon Goretzka a minute into the contest put Bayern down early only for Coman to pull them level, while Dong-Won Ji’s 23rd minute tally saw Augsburg in front until the Frenchman leveled the proceedings in first half stoppage time.

It was Coman’s second Bundesliga brace, with it coming nearly two years after his first in February 2017 against Hamburg.

The winger then turned provider, as he picked up the assist on David Alaba’s winning goal in the 53rd minute.

The victory closed Bayern’s gap to Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table to just two points, with the current leaders not in action until Monday against Nurnberg as they look to bounce back from their Champions League first leg defeat to Tottenham at Wembley midweek.

Bayern now face a nervy wait on Coman ahead of their own round of 16 tie against Premier League opposition, as they host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Tuesday.

The German giants will already be without forward Thomas Muller, who is suspended for the tie after a red card for a dangerous challenge on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

They will also be without Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso, though goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned to start the victory over Augsburg.