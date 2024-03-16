Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams are on seven points after three matches and will want to gain an early-season advantage in the league table.

Columbus Crew beat Houston Dynamo over two legs in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup and will be confident of their form going into this game. Their last league outing was also a victory, against Chicago Fire.

The Red Bulls started with a draw against Nashville in the league, but then beat Houston Dynamo and Dallas in their next two games. They will be confident of a good display away from home. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Alexandru Matan was absent from the Crew's last game, and the Romanian might also miss the upcoming match due to a thigh injury.

For the team's third MLS game, Sean Zawadzki and Marino Hinestroza were included in the lineup against the Fire, and they might feature once again.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Mrowka, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

New York Red Bulls team news

For the visitors, Dante Vanzeir is a doubt for Saturday's game because of a hamstring strain, while Peter Stroud may be a last-minute decision owing to a shoulder problem.

Curtis Ofori is dealing with an ankle discomfort, Serge Ngoma continues to battle with hamstring issues, and Ryan Meara is questionable with a groin injury.

New York RB predicted XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Edelman, Amaya; Carmona, Forsberg, Morgan; Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Marcucci, Stokes Defenders: Alexandre, Duncan, Eile, Mina, Nealis, Nealis, O'Connor, Reyes, Tolkin, Valencia Midfielders: Amaya, Carmona, Donkor, Edelman, Estrela, Forsberg, Morgan Forwards: Burke, Hall, Harper, Manoel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/07/23 Columbus Crew 2 - 1 New York RB MLS 19/03/23 New York RB 2 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 02/10/22 Columbus Crew 2 - 1 New York RB MLS 20/03/22 New York RB 1 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 24/10/21 Columbus Crew 1 - 2 New York RB MLS

