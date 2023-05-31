How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the latest set of MLS fixtures, Columbus Crew faces the Colorado Rapids at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are tenth in the Eastern Conference after a terrible recent run, while the visitors are 13th in the Western Conference.

Columbus Crew has 18 points through 14 games, putting them just outside the playoff spots, but they will need to improve if they are to force their way back into the top nine.

The Crew are on a two-game losing streak in the MLS, and they have only won one in their past five games, against Los Angeles Galaxy, who are presently last in the Western Conference.

The Crew lost 3-1 away to Nashville SC last time out, despite taking an early lead through Yaw Yeboah, but they did come up against some tough opposition, and Wednesday's game should be more straightforward considering their opponents' recent form.

Indeed, the Rapids have been struggling of late, and they are now on a four-game losing run in the MLS, which has seen them drop to second-last in the standings.

Colorado has struggled to score goals, scoring just 12 in 15 games, the second-fewest of any team in the Western Conference, and failing to score in two of their previous three MLS games.

If there is one positive to take into Wednesday's game, it is that Colorado Rapids has been significantly better on the road than at home this season, having collected nine of their 12 points away from home, including victories over Sporting Kansas City and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids face off on May 31 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew have ended with two wins for the Rapids and one for Columbus. The last game ended in a 1-1 draw.

