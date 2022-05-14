Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC is set to face the Colorado Rapids in an MLS matchup. LAFC is the current Western Conference leader, while Colorado is ninth in the conference.

Watch Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC

These teams last met in February, with LAFC winning 3-0, with Carlos Vela recording a hat trick in the victory.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC Date May 14, 2022 Times 3:30pm ET, 12:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN

Team news & rosters

Position Colorado Rapids roster Goalkeepers Irwin, Yarbrough, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Moor, Wilson, Trusty, Abubakar, Anderson, Keita, Markanich, Beitashour, Vallecilla, Esteves, Edwards Midfielders Lewis, Max, Kaye, Mayaka, Larraz, Price, Mezquida, Acosta, Warner, Galavin Forwards Shinyashiki, Rubio, Barrios, Zardes, Toure, Yapi

The Rapids have just three wins this season, as well as three draws and four losses. The team beat Portland 2-0 on April 30, burn lost Diego Rubio to a red card, which kept him out for last week’s 1-0 loss to San Jose.

Colorado won a couple of matches early in the season, but since a March 12 win over Sporting KC, the team has struggled, scoring one or fewer goals in six of the seven matches.

Overall, the Rapids have a goal differential of minus-one. Rubio’s five goals lead the team. He’s scored 45% of Colorado’s goals this season.

Predicted Colorado Rapids starting XI: Rosenberry, Abubakar, Trusty, Beitashour, Kaye, Acosta, Alves, Rubio, Lewis, Zardes; Yarbrough

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

LAFC is coming off of a draw in its last MLS match, with Kwadwo Opoku and Franco Escobar both scoring in a 2-2 result against Philadelphia. By earning a point in that match, Los Angeles has now earned a point in four consecutive matches.

It’s been a strong start to the season for this club, with seven wins in 10 matches. The team leads Austin FC by three points in the Western Conference.

LAFC has a goal differential of 13. The team’s had a well-rounded offensive attack, with Carlos Vela’s four goals leading the team. Three of those came in one match.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Escobar, Ibeagha, Mbacke Fall, Palacios, Ilie, Vela, Cifuentes, Acosta, Opoku, Arango; Crépeau

Last five results

Colorado results LAFC results San Jose 1-0 Colordao (May 7) LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia (May 7) Colorado 2-0 Portland (Apr 30) LAFC 2-0 Minnesota (May 1) Colorado 0-0 Charlotte (Apr 23) Cincinnati 1-2 LAFC (Apr 24) Minnesota 3-1 Colorado (Apr 16) LAFC 5-1 Orange County (Apr 20) FC Dallas 3-1 Colorado (Apr 9) LAFC 3-1 Sporting KC (Apr 17)

