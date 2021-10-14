Colombia vs Ecuador: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Colombia plays Ecuador in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying hoping to avoid a similar shock defeat to the last meeting between the sides.

Ecuador won 6-1 earlier in the qualifying campaign at home, but faces a more difficult task in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Colombia vs Ecuador Date October 14, 2021 Times 5pm ET, 2pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Quintana Defenders Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo, Medina, Mojica, Munoz, Lucumi, Cuesta Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Quintero, Lerma, Cuellar, Balanta, Candelo Forwards Falcao, Zapata, Diaz, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

Colombia currently occupies the play-off spot in the qualifying table, but sits just three points ahead of Paraguay with seven games remaining.

Two scoreless draws during international break has not helped Colombia's chances, but a clean sheet against Brazil can be looked at as a positive.

With that draw, Colombia became the first team to take points from Brazil, who had won all their previous nine qualifying games.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Lerma, Uribe, Diaz; Borre, Falcao.

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Dominguez, Oritz, Ramirez Defenders Arboleda, Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Arreaga, Palacios, Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Castillo Midfielders Mena, Gruezo, Mendez, Ayrton Preciado, Gaibor, Plata, Franco, Caicedo, Rojas, Sarmiento Forwards Valencia, Estrada, B. Angulo, J. Angulo

Ecuador sits in third place in the table, with the 6-1 win over Colombia earlier in the campaign giving it a strong goal difference.

However, defeat to Colombia could see Ecuador slip out of the automatic qualification spots, with the path to progress still wide open.

It is unclear who will start in goal as Ecuador has used both Moises Ramirez and Pedro Ortiz this week, with both players keeping a clean sheet on their respective starts.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Ramirez; Arboleda, Torres, Hincapie; Estupinan, Gruezo, Caicedo, Preciado; Mena, Valencia, Plata.

Last five results

Colombia results Ecuador results Colombia 0-0 Brazil (Oct 10) Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador (Oct 10) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8) Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia (Oct 7) Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 10) Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Ecuador 0-0 Chile (Sep 5) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2)

Head-to-head