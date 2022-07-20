Colombia vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The hosts are close to the last four, and their opponents could join them with a win - here's all you need to know

Colombia will face Chile on Wednesday in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. Heading into the match, the former are top of Group A and through to the World Cup playoff at least, while the latter lie third.

The hosts have been one of the form sides of the tournament - but they are not assured a direct rout through quite yet to the semi-finals.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Colombia vs Chile Date July 20, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Pérez, Sepúlveda, Giraldo Defenders Vanegas, D. Arias, Baron, C. Arias, Carabalí, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Castañeda, Santos, Rodriguez, Salazar Forwards Robledo, Ramírez, Usme, Ariza, Caicedo, Bahr

Through three matches in this tournament, Colombia have managed a clean sweep of three wins, beating all of Bolivia, Paraguay and Ecuador. The most recent win was a 2-1 victory over the latter, with Mayra Ramírez and Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría both finding the back of the net.

That victory means they will advance forward in this tournament no matter what happens on Wednesday. But will the team advance to the semi-finals, or will disaster strike and the team will somehow end up in the fifth place match once again?

Colombia have never won this tournament, but they have reached at least the playoff stage in four of the last five Copa América Femeninas, including a fourth-place finish in 2018.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Vanegas, Carabalí Martínez, Arias, Ramos Santana, Bedoya Durango, Montoya, Caicedo Alegría, Santos, Ospina, Usme; Perez.

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Endler, Campos, Canales Defenders Guerrero, Ramirez, Pardo, Leyton, Toro, Saez, Balmaceda Midfielders Lara, N. Lopez, Areya, Aeda, Y. Lopez, Jiménez Forwards Navarrete, Acuna, Urrutia, Grez, Zamora, Rojas, Valencia

Chile enter this game in third place in Group A, tied with Paraguay but trailing in the standings due to an inferior head-to-head record - but a win over Colombia would go a long way in helping them reach the semi-finals.

Last time out, they managed a dominant showing against Bolivia, winning 5-0 - with four of their goals netted before the break, allowing them to coast home.

Chile came second in this tournament in 2018, but the team have not made the playoff in back-to-back tournaments since the first two Copa América Femeninas, way back in 1991 and 1995.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Balmaceda, Lopez, Saez, Toro, Araya, Lara, Zamora, Grez, Navarrete, Acuna; Endler.

Last five results