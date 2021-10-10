Colombia vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Brazil will be out to maintain its perfect record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when it faces Colombia in Barranquilla.
Watch Colombia vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Brazil has won each of its nine games in World Cup qualifying and can move a step closer to Qatar with another victory on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
- Why the U.S. loves Ted Lasso - A show about two things Americans used to despise
- From Real Madrid hard man to poker star?! The odd career of Thomas Gravesen
- 'Barcelona are the team to beat in Europe - we want to reach their level’ - Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Gallardo
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal's new USWNT podcast heads into season two
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Colombia vs Brazil
|Date
|October 10, 2021
|Times
|5pm ET, 2pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 3
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Colombia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ospina, Vargas, Quintana
|Defenders
|Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo, Medina, Mojica, Munoz, Lucumi, Cuesta
|Midfielders
|Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Quintero, Lerma, Cuellar, Balanta, Candelo
|Forwards
|Falcao, Zapata, Diaz, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra
Colombia picked up a point on the road against Uruguay earlier this week, leaving it in fifth place with the top four teams in South America automatically qualifying for the World Cup.
Davinson Sanchez looks to be fit again after missing the Uruguay game while David Ospina is set to win his 118th cap in goal.
Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Zapata, Falcao.
|Position
|Brazil roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
|Defenders
|Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Emerson, Verissimo, Arana
|Midfielders
|Lucas Paqueta, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Gerson, Edenilson
|Forwards
|Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Arthur Cabral
Brazil will be boosted by the return of top scorer Neymar, who is back following suspension.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has 69 goals for his country and is closing in on Pele's Brazil record of 77 international goals.
Thiago Silva is set to play in his 100th game for Brazil and will captain the team in Colombia
Predicted Brazil starting XI: Ederson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Sandro; Luiz, Fabinho, Paqueta; Raphinha, Barbosa, Neymar.
Last five results
|Colombia results
|Brazil results
|Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8)
|Venezuela 1-3 Brazil (Oct 8)
|Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 10)
|Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9)
|Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5)
|Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2)
|Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2)
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10)
|Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 10)
|Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/23/2021
|Brazil 2-1 Colombia
|9/6/2019
|Brazil 2-2 Colombia
|9/5/2017
|Colombia 1-1 Brazil
|1/26/2017
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia
|9/6/2016
|Brazil 2-1 Colombia