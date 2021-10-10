Colombia vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brazil will be out to maintain its perfect record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when it faces Colombia in Barranquilla.

Brazil has won each of its nine games in World Cup qualifying and can move a step closer to Qatar with another victory on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Colombia vs Brazil Date October 10, 2021 Times 5pm ET, 2pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Quintana Defenders Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo, Medina, Mojica, Munoz, Lucumi, Cuesta Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Quintero, Lerma, Cuellar, Balanta, Candelo Forwards Falcao, Zapata, Diaz, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

Colombia picked up a point on the road against Uruguay earlier this week, leaving it in fifth place with the top four teams in South America automatically qualifying for the World Cup.

Davinson Sanchez looks to be fit again after missing the Uruguay game while David Ospina is set to win his 118th cap in goal.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Zapata, Falcao.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Emerson, Verissimo, Arana Midfielders Lucas Paqueta, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Gerson, Edenilson Forwards Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Arthur Cabral

Brazil will be boosted by the return of top scorer Neymar, who is back following suspension.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has 69 goals for his country and is closing in on Pele's Brazil record of 77 international goals.

Thiago Silva is set to play in his 100th game for Brazil and will captain the team in Colombia

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Ederson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Sandro; Luiz, Fabinho, Paqueta; Raphinha, Barbosa, Neymar.

Last five results

Colombia results Brazil results Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8) Venezuela 1-3 Brazil (Oct 8) Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 10) Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9) Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 10) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5)

Head-to-head