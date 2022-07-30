Colombia vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The table-topping leaders of Groups A and B meet in the showpiece encounter - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Colombia will face Brazil on Saturday in the final of the 2022 Copa América Femenina. It is the hosts of this year's tournament against its most successful side - and both will be determined to be the winners when it comes to writing history

Watch Colombia vs Brazil on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Both sides came through contrasting last four encounters, with the former edging Argentina thanks to a second-half strike, while the latter posted an early two-goal cushion against Paraguay and never looked back - but who will respond to the pressure best at Estadio Alfonso López?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Colombia vs Brazil Date July 30, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa America Femenina matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Pérez, Sepúlveda, Giraldo Defenders Vanegas, D. Arias, Baron, C. Arias, Carabalí, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Castañeda, Santos, Rodriguez, Salazar Forwards Robledo, Ramírez, Usme, Ariza, Caicedo, Bahr

There's an argument to be made that by merely making the semi-finals, Colombia have achieved their possible objective for this tournament - namely, a place at next year's Australia/New Zealand 2023 World Cup.

But now, even with the odds stacked against them, they have the chance to write some major history by bringing home silverware on their own turf against one of the most successful sides in tournament history. Can they buck the trend and deliver something magical?

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Perez, D. Arias, Vanegas, Ramos, Carabali, Bedoya, Salazar, Ospina, Santos, Caicedo, Usme.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Lorena, Natascha, Luciana Defenders Letícia Santos, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antônia, Tainara, Fe Palermo Midfielders Duda Santos, Angelina, Duda, Adriana, Duda Sampaio, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Luana Forwards Gabi Portilho, Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Geyse, Gio Queiroz

A comfortable result against Paraguay capped off what has been an immaculate tournament for Brazil so far, with 19 goals scored and none conceded - and they'll expect a clean sheet of themselves once again this weekend.

But despite all their experience, a final can often be a funny proposition - and they will surely be wary of any potential banana-skin lurking at hand.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Lorena; Fe Palermo, Tainara, Debinha, Duda Santos, Angelina, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Geyse, Debinha.

Last five results